Marino: 'Milan regret Bonucci'

By Football Italia staff

Milan “already regret buying Leonardo Bonucci and wish they’d spent that money on a top striker,” claims Pierpaolo Marino.

The former Napoli and Udinese director of sport has not been impressed by the Rossoneri’s €43m signing from Juventus.

“I think Milan already regret buying Bonucci,” Marino told Rai Sport.

“Vincenzo Montella didn’t want to switch to a three-man defence, but he found himself forced to change his plans by the arrival of Bonucci, but even that is not enough.

“I think that if Massimiliano Mirabelli and Marco Fassone could go back in time, they’d spend that money to buy Bonucci on a top striker instead.”

The Italy international defender was given the captain’s armband on his Rossoneri debut.