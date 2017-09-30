Police called in youth match brawl

By Football Italia staff

Police had to be called to calm a mass brawl at the final whistle of Torino’s Primavera youth team defeat to Hellas Verona.

The bizarre incident occurred in Turin’s Filadelfia stadium this afternoon in a Primavera league match.

The hosts lost 2-1 with two players sent off for debatable straight red cards, then the Verona Coach Porta rushed down from the stands to hug his players on the pitch after the second goal.

Fans in the legendary Filadelfia, recently restructured and re-opened, hurled abuse at the referee and opposition from the stands, which are very close to the pitch.

At the final whistle, a brawl broke out involving both teams and Torino Coach Federico Coppitelli was eventually dragged off the pitch.

A third Torino player also appeared to be shown the red card, though it was difficult to tell amid the chaotic scenes.