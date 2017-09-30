Leandrinho in Napoli squad

By Football Italia staff

Napoli have called up 18-year-old striker Leandrinho for their encounter with Cagliari, but Raul Albiol is in doubt.

It kicks off on Sunday at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT), click here for a match preview.

Arkadiusz Milik has been ruled out by his second anterior cruciate ligament surgery in under a year, so Dries Mertens is the only available centre-forward.

Maurizio Sarri has been testing 18-year-old Brazilian Leandrinho in that role during training and he is called up for this game.

There are injury concerns for Albiol, who already missed Tuesday’s Champions League victory over Feyenoord.

Napoli squad for Cagliari: Reina, Rafael, Sepe, Albiol, Chiriches, Ghoulam, Hysaj, Koulibaly, Maksimovic, Maggio, Mario Rui, Jorginho, Allan, Diawara, Hamsik, Rog, Zielinski, Giaccherini, Callejon, Ounas, Insigne, Mertens, Leandrinho