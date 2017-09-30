Line-ups: Genoa-Bologna

By Football Italia staff

If Genoa don’t beat Rodrigo Palacio’s Bologna for their first win of the season, it’s possible Ivan Juric could be fired.

It kicks off at Marassi at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), click here for a match preview.

The Grifone are in dire straits, scraping just two points from six rounds and suffering the after-effects of their ill-tempered defeat to Inter.

Adel Taarabt and Stephane Omeonga were sent off at San Siro and are therefore suspended, joined in the stands by Armando Izzo.

Gianluca Lapadula and Nicolas Spolli are long-term injury absentees, so 16-year-old hitman Pietro Pellegri is again in the starting XI.

He found the net three times in his first two Serie A appearances, and is supported by Federico Ricci and Raffaele Palladino.

Bologna have been putting in some strong performances in recent weeks, though not always rewarded adequately by results.

Inter only held them with a last-gasp draw and they beat Sassuolo with Orji Okwonkwo’s 89th-minute strike.

Antonio Mirante is back in goal after recovering from a dislocated finger, but Federico Di Francesco, Ladislav Krejci, Cheick Keita and Cesar Falletti are still unavailable.

Former Genoa hero Palacio leads the attack with Simone Verdi eager to impress after his Italy call-up earlier today and centre-forward Bruno Petkovic.

‘La Trenza’ started his Serie A career at Marassi, scoring 38 goals with 27 assists in 100 appearances for the Grifone.

Adam Masina was injured in the warm-up, so Ibrahima Mbaye started at left-back.

Bologna are unbeaten in the last three trips to Genoa, earning two draws and a 1-0 victory, since the 2-0 result in January 2013.

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Rossettini, Zukanovic, Rosi; Cofie, Veloso, Laxalt; Ricci, Pellegri, Palladino

Bologna: Mirante; Krafth, Gonzalez, Helander, Mbaye; Donsah, Pulgar, Poli; Verdi, Petkovic, Palacio