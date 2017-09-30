Crystal Palace call in Gilardino

By Football Italia staff

Roy Hodgson has asked Alberto Gilardino to begin a new chapter of his career at Premier League side Crystal Palace, it’s reported.

According to Gazzamercato, the 35-year-old centre-forward is seen as a possible solution to their dire situation.

He’s in negotiations and a decision on a contract to the end of the season should be made tomorrow.

Hodgson was called in this month after ex-Inter Coach Frank de Boer was sacked, but hasn’t so far been able to turn things around.

Gilardino won the 2006 World Cup with Italy and is currently a free agent after his contract with Pescara expired.

Over the past four years he has travelled extensively, playing for Bologna, Genoa, Guangzhou Evergrande, Fiorentina, Palermo, Empoli and Pescara.

He had a trial at MLS club Montreal Impact earlier this month, but was not offered a contract.