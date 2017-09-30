Giampaolo: 'Slap good for Samp'

By Football Italia staff

Marco Giampaolo suffered his first defeat of the season, a 4-0 hammering by Udinese, but “hopefully the slap in the face will do us good.”

Only the Blucerchiati, Juventus, Napoli and Inter were still unbeaten going into this Serie A weekend, but were flattened at the Dacia Arena.

“It was a game played below our capabilities by many members of the team,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia.

“There was a series of errors that compromised the match. There is anger, disappointment and regret, but the positive aspect is that I hope this slap in the face will do us good. It must make us reflect on certain situations.”

Edgar Barreto was sent off on 40 minutes, while Udinese scored three of their four goals from the spot.

“There were a few doubts on the penalties, but the game itself doesn’t change. We were worse than Udinese.

“I expected Udinese to sit back and wait for us to counter, but Barreto’s red card complicated our plans and it all became very difficult.

“We moved to three at the back, which we’d never done before, and there were ultimately too many individual errors. No game is to be taken for granted and I hope we learn that lesson.”

The 4-0 defeat comes just a week after Sampdoria beat Milan 2-0.

“We missed an opportunity to prove we could break the vicious Serie A circle of putting in a good performance against a big club and immediately losing in Udine.”