NEWS
Saturday September 30 2017
Genoa ultra punches reporter
By Football Italia staff

A television reporter was physically attacked by a Genoa ultra before this evening’s Serie A match against Bologna.

Telenord correspondent Pinuccio Brenzini was punched in the face by a noted member of the organised Grifone fan groups.

The incident occurred outside the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, also known as Marassi, and he was given an ice pack by stadium staff.

Brenzini insisted on doing the usual commentary for the game, according to Il Secolo XIX.

The tension around Genoa is sky high at the moment, as fans protest President Enrico Preziosi and his failure to sell the club.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies