Genoa ultra punches reporter

By Football Italia staff

A television reporter was physically attacked by a Genoa ultra before this evening’s Serie A match against Bologna.

Telenord correspondent Pinuccio Brenzini was punched in the face by a noted member of the organised Grifone fan groups.

The incident occurred outside the Stadio Luigi Ferraris, also known as Marassi, and he was given an ice pack by stadium staff.

Brenzini insisted on doing the usual commentary for the game, according to Il Secolo XIX.

The tension around Genoa is sky high at the moment, as fans protest President Enrico Preziosi and his failure to sell the club.