Serie B: Cesena sack Camplone

By Football Italia staff

Serie B side Cesena have officially sacked Coach Andrea Camplone after a 5-2 defeat to Pro Vercelli.

The 51-year-old had been at the helm since October 2016.

Cesena are rooted to the foot of the table after just one win, one draw and five defeats this season.

It is widely reported that Fabrizio Castori is ready to step in.

This would be a return for Castori, who was already on the Cesena bench from 2003 to 2007 and again for the last four months of the 2007-08 campaign.