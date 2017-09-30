HT: Bologna frighten Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Bologna had the best chances of the first half, as struggling Genoa made little impact and were jeered off the field.

Ivan Juric is under huge pressure after just two points from six rounds, but had Adel Taarabt, Stephane Omeonga and Armando Izzo suspended, plus Gianluca Lapadula and Nicolas Spolli injured. Bologna were fresh from a last-gasp win over Sassuolo, but missed Federico Di Francesco, Ladislav Krejci, Cheick Keita and Cesar Falletti. It was a return to his first Serie A club for Rodrigo Palacio.

Bologna are unbeaten in the last three trips to Genoa, earning two draws and a 1-0 victory, since the 2-0 result in January 2013.

Within six minutes, Genoa’s 16-year-old striker Pietro Pellegri went into the book for over-enthusiastic tackling and the visitors had the first chance, as Andrea Poli’s back-heel flick sent Palacio down the right, his cross controlled and thumped by Bruno Petkovic to force a Mattia Perin save.

Palacio rode a tackle to flash a ball across the six-yard box, but nobody was ready to tap in, while Miguel Veloso saw his snapshot deflected over and Simone Verdi tried to bend in directly from the corner flag.

There were four yellow cards in the first half and many misplaced passes, as the tension of the situation was evident. Genoa were jeered off the pitch at half-time by their own fans.

Genoa 0-0 Bologna (Half-Time)

Genoa: Perin; Biraschi, Rossettini, Zukanovic, Rosi; Cofie, Veloso, Laxalt; Ricci, Pellegri, Palladino

Bologna: Mirante; Krafth, Gonzalez, Helander, Mbaye; Donsah, Pulgar, Poli; Verdi, Petkovic, Palacio

Ref: Rocchi