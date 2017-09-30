Materazzi analyses Serie A race

By Football Italia staff

Marco Materazzi doubts Leonardo Bonucci can tip the Serie A scales for Milan, but gave his views on Juventus, Napoli, Roma and Inter.

The retired defender and now Coach spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport. You can read part one of his interview here.

“Juventus and Napoli are better-equipped to win the Scudetto and have had the same skeleton of the side for several years,” said Matrix.

“After them, I see Roma, as I really like Eusebio Di Francesco. I admire the intelligence of someone who remains faithful to his ideas, but changes if it’s necessary. For example, Stephan El Shaarawy at the start hardly played at all, but in recent games he has been decisive.

“It’s easy to create a bond with those who play regularly. Over many years of my career, I’ve found only one Coach who didn’t see things the same way as me. And his career speaks for itself.”

The reference was to his old enemy, ex-Inter boss Rafa Benitez, currently back in the Premier League with Newcastle United.

“Considering the splash Milan made on the transfer market, they are forced to be up there at the top, but if you look at their current situation, I think they ought to be more worried. If the real rivals are already four or five points away, then it becomes tough to recover.

“The games against Roma and Inter will tell us the true Rossoneri worth. I have faith in Vincenzo Montella. Unlike many others, he at least takes responsibility and doesn’t make sacking the fitness trainer look like a decision made by directors.

“As an Interista, I would not want Montella to be on the Milan bench against us in the Derby.”

Materazzi’s fellow defender Bonucci has come under fire for his performances since a €42m move from Juventus.

“Nobody, including Leo, can change the balance of the league unless there’s the right context. The only ones in the world who could do that would be Leo Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

“As for those who thought Juventus would be severely weakened when Leo left, I say that Juve are so well-drilled now that they carry on no matter who is playing.

“It’s true that Leo is over 30 years old, cost €42m and has a high salary, but I won a World Cup at the age of 34. He has another four or five seasons at a high level.

“Leo made a difficult choice by leaving a club that dominates in Italy for a Milan side that isn’t what it used to be.

“Inter have 16 points from six rounds and I wouldn’t underestimate them, especially as they don’t have any European commitments to deal with. If you manage to win when not playing well and have a stadium like San Siro pushing you forward, then anything is possible.

“Considering the way Inter are set up, for example their victory over Roma, they can do more damage against open sides that leave a lot of space. It’s no coincidence that Inter struggled the most against smaller sides, because they won’t allow you to simply throw the ball into space.

“So if I were Luciano Spalletti, I’d welcome the head-to-head clashes with Milan and Napoli. I don’t see any strikers out there better than Mauro Icardi when running in behind defenders.

“Inter are fortunate, but also determined, because scoring eight out of 12 goals in the final 15 minutes means they never give in and can always change a game. Last season, they didn’t have that.

“I would move Antonio Candreva to the trequartista role behind the strikers. He already played there and is also in the right place to shoot from distance. Joao Mario is a bit lightweight for that position, while Marcelo Brozovic would do it well if he wakes up, but needs his teammates to move off the ball first.

“I see Juventus and Napoli going into the Champions League, then two out of Inter, Roma, Milan and Lazio.”