Palacio's Bologna doom Genoa

By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Palacio scored the goal that doomed his old club Genoa to defeat, but Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante performed heroics at Marassi.

La Trenza came back to his old hunting ground, where he started his Serie A career, and snatched the solo effort when springing the offside trap to beat Mattia Perin with a finish off the outside of his boot.

Mirante did the rest, performing some remarkable saves on Simone Verdi’s deflected effort, Raffaele Palladino from close range and the Miguel Veloso follow-up.

Andrej Galabinov hit the Bologna woodwork at the 89th minute, as it simply wasn’t Genoa’s night.

With two points from seven rounds, the future looks bleak for Coach Ivan Juric.

