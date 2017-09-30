NEWS
Saturday September 30 2017
Palacio's Bologna doom Genoa
By Football Italia staff

Rodrigo Palacio scored the goal that doomed his old club Genoa to defeat, but Bologna goalkeeper Antonio Mirante performed heroics at Marassi.

La Trenza came back to his old hunting ground, where he started his Serie A career, and snatched the solo effort when springing the offside trap to beat Mattia Perin with a finish off the outside of his boot.

Mirante did the rest, performing some remarkable saves on Simone Verdi’s deflected effort, Raffaele Palladino from close range and the Miguel Veloso follow-up.

Andrej Galabinov hit the Bologna woodwork at the 89th minute, as it simply wasn’t Genoa’s night.

With two points from seven rounds, the future looks bleak for Coach Ivan Juric.

Click here for the full match report.

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies