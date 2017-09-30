Juric: 'Genoa playing well'

By Football Italia staff

Ivan Juric admits his job is in doubt after Genoa registered their worst ever start to a Serie A season, but “I’m satisfied with the performance.”

Rodrigo Palacio got the goal against his first Serie A club and the Grifone were jeered off the pitch at Marassi following the 1-0 defeat.

With just two points from seven rounds, this equals Genoa’s worst ever Serie A start, set in 1957-58.

“I think the lads put in a great performance, especially in the second half. We had 18 shots on goal, Antonio Mirante performed miracles and just as we were dominating, Bologna scored with this fortunate counter-attack,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“Andrej Galabinov even hit the woodwork in the last minute… what can you do? The lads gave their heart and soul tonight.

“When I see my team playing like that, I am happy. Of course, there are many factors and mistakes – we’re not Barcelona – but I saw many positives. I am satisfied with the team, we’re very unlucky and it’s not the first time this season, but we have to accept the result.

“I know the club will make its own decisions, two points isn’t much, but the only thing I am not satisfied with is the result.

“It’s true we are unlucky, but also we have to put the ball in the net when we’ve got the opportunity. We made few errors in defence both here and against Inter, but we get punished for every single one.

“We are also missing players who are fundamental in terms of quality. In the circumstances, I am satisfied, but the club may well see it another way.

“It’s normal that in these circumstances, the fans see it as a negative situation, but the performances were there against Inter and Bologna. I complimented the players for their efforts. It’s a completely different situation to the bleak period of last season, because the performances are there and the situations are very tight.”