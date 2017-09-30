Donadoni: 'Bologna not yet clinical'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni wants Bologna to be “more clinical” after their second Serie A win on the bounce, conquering Genoa 1-0.

Rodrigo Palacio got the only goal of the game, against the run of play, at Marassi.

It was their second consecutive 1-0 victory, their third away win of the campaign.

“I am glad that we got the result, but we have got to be more clinical and put the ball in the back of the net when we have the chance,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“It is not possible that we played a first half like that away from home and didn’t have a goal to show for it. We must be more determined in our finishing to take advantage when in a strong position.

“Antonio Mirante made some great saves and Palacio confirmed his status as an excellent striker with that goal. He’s a real professional and also a wonderful guy, so I am proud to be working with him. He sets the example for the younger players.

“We have improved a lot in terms of consistency and character, but still need to be more clinical. Our position in the table is better than at this stage last season, as we are more aware of our potential.”