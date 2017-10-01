Liveblog: Serie A Super Sunday

By Football Italia staff

Join us for the build-up and action from today’s eight Serie A games, from Napoli-Cagliari through Benevento-Inter, Milan-Roma and Atalanta-Juventus.

If you are on a mobile device or tablet, then follow the liveblog HERE.

The action begins at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT) at the Stadio San Paolo, where Serie A leaders Napoli aim to make history with a seventh opening victory in a row.

They are hosting Cagliari and if recent meetings between these sides are anything to go by, there will be plenty of entertainment.

At 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), it’s Inter’s turn as they visit bottom of the table Benevento, while Lazio have a tricky test against Sassuolo.

Fiorentina visit Chievo at the Bentegodi, Torino try to overcome their derby thrashing by hosting Alessio Cerci’s Hellas Verona and there’s a SPAL-Crotone relegation showdown.

All eyes are on San Siro at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT) when Milan take on Roma in what is not only a battle for Champions League ambitions, but also a potentially decisive moment in Vincenzo Montella’s Rossoneri career.

He could be doomed by his good friend and former Giallorossi teammate Eusebio Di Francesco, while Stephan El Shaarawy is also in for a reunion.

The round concludes at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT) in Bergamo with Juventus visiting giant-killers Atalanta, fresh from a surprise 1-1 Europa League draw away to Olympique Lyonnais.

Can Max Allegri maintain the 100 per cent record in Serie A this season or drop points for the first time against Papu Gomez?

Live Blog Serie A Super Sunday