Pavoletti: 'No Napoli regrets'

By Football Italia staff

Leonardo Pavoletti has “no regrets” over his brief spell at Napoli and keeps fans guessing over whether he’ll celebrate a Cagliari goal.

It kicks off at the Stadio San Paolo at 11.30 UK time (10.30 GMT).

“We certainly need to get back to picking up points. We realise it’s a difficult arena, but we are here to have fun and put in a strong performance,” Pavoletti told Mediaset Premium.

Pavoletti left Genoa for Napoli in January at a cost of €18m, but didn’t score a goal and had only 10 appearances between Serie A and the Coppa Italia.

“With Dries Mertens playing the way he was last year and is this season, it was frankly difficult to get more playing time than I did. There are no regrets, I am now at Cagliari and am focused on my team.

“I am playing, I worked well this week to be ready. If I score, you’ll discover if I celebrate or not.”