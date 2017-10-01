Andre Silva chance with Roma

By Football Italia staff

Andre Silva and Nikola Kalinic are expected to lead the Milan attack, with Stephan El Shaarawy and Alessandro Florenzi for Roma.

It kicks off at San Siro at 17.00 UK time (16.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all today’s Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

Rossoneri boss Vincenzo Montella is under pressure after two defeats in six rounds, plus the last-gasp 3-2 Europa League victory over Rijeka on Thursday did little to settle the nerves.

Hakan Calhanoglu is expected to be on the bench after a knock to the back, but Andre Silva should get his second Serie A start alongside Kalinic.

This moves Suso to the bench yet again, while Luca Antonelli and Andrea Conti are injured.

Roma have won their last nine Serie A away fixtures and make this trip without Diego Perotti, Gregoire Defrel, Patrik Schick, Rick Karsdorp and Emerson Palmieri.

Lorenzo Pellegrini is in doubt with flu symptoms, so Kevin Strootman should partner Radja Nainggolan and Daniele De Rossi in midfield.

Florenzi is expected to get the nod ahead of Cengiz Under on the right side of a trident attack, his old role before he became a right-back.

Dzeko starts with support from former San Siro favourite El Shaarawy.

Milan (probable): G Donnarumma; Musacchio, Bonucci, Romagnoli; Abate, Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura, R Rodriguez; Andre Silva, Kalinic

Roma (probable): Alisson; Peres, Fazio, Manolas, Kolarov; Strootman, De Rossi, Nainggolan; Florenzi, Dzeko, El Shaarawy