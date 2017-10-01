How will Montella approach Roma?

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella faces a crucial game for his Milan future, but how will he set up his team against Roma?

Words: Luca LaPorta

After losing a very disappointing match away to Sampdoria in the recent Serie A fixture, and almost drawing Rijeka at home in the Europa League on Thursday, an extremely tough match against Roma on Sunday will show the true character of this Milan side.

This Serie A season will be a real battle for the four Champions League spots, with Juventus, Napoli, Roma, Inter, Lazio and Milan all fighting for the places. It all starts with this match at the San Siro on Sunday, after the Rossoneri were embarrassed in their first “big match” at the Olimpico a few months ago. It’s time for Vincenzo Montella to pick the right line-up and set the team up for success. The ex-Roma striker has simply selected the wrong line-ups coming into matches, and this needs to change this weekend.

Selection wise, the Rossoneri side should look slight different from the formation in Genova last weekend. Mateo Musacchio should be in the starting 11 over Christian Zapata, who essentially gifted Sampdoria their two goals sinking Milan last week. He’ll line up with Alessio Romagnoli and Leonardo Bonucci forming the back three for Montella’s side.

Ignazio Abate and Ricardo Rodriguez should assume position on the flanks, with Franck Kessie and Lucas Biglia as a double pivot in the midfield. It’s likely to be a busy afternoon for Abate, with 43 per cent of Giallorossi attacks in previous games coming down the left flank.

The Italian international has been criticised for his defensive diligence in the past, and he’s likely to be facing former Milan forward Stephan El Shaarawy.

Jack Bonaventura should take the free roam role in the 3-5-2, with lots of questions leading the attack.

André Silva should get the nod from the head coach, but Montella may go with the more Serie A experienced striker Nikola Kalinic with Suso playing right in behind. Ideally, Silva should get the trust to start, since he’s been scoring in almost every game he’s seen action in. Indeed, the indications this morning are that the youngster will get his chance.

If Suso starts beside the Portuguese, having the likes of Hakan Calhanoglu, Patrick Cutrone and Kalinic on the bench is crucial for a match against a team with quality like Eusebio Di Francesco’s Roma.

Even after a win in the Europa League on Thursday, Vincenzo Montella’s job is not safe. Especially with a free agent manager like Carlo Ancelotti monitoring the situation, Montella needs to win a match like this, especially at San Siro. His seat has gotten much hotter over the past few days, as anything but three points against Roma will be considered yet another disappointment for the Rossoneri.