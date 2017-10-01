Line-ups: Benevento-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Inter fully intend to keep Benevento on zero points and continue their march on the top of the table with Mauro Icardi, Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic.

It kicks off at the Stadio Vigorito at 14.00 UK time (13.00 GMT), follow the build-up and action from all eight Serie A games on the LIVEBLOG.

The Nerazzurri are still unbeaten this season and won all but one of their games, stalling only in a 1-1 away to Bologna.

Benevento could not be in a more different situation, as in their first ever top flight campaign, they are still without a point and scored just one goal in the opening weekend past Sampdoria.

Amato Ciciretti and Luca Antei are still injured, with captain Fabio Lucioni suspended after failing a doping test.

That means there are some familiar faces in the Streghe squad, because George Puscas and Andrew Gravillon are on loan from Inter, while Vid Belec and Bright Gyamfi also spent time on the Nerazzurri’s books.

Pietro Iemmello is very surprisingly in the starting XI, as he has only just shaken off an injury.

Luciano Spalletti’s only absentee is Joao Cancelo, but it’s Brozovic who gets the nod with Antonio Candreva and Perisic behind hitman Icardi.

Joao Mario, Roberto Gagliardini and Dalbert are benched.

Benevento are only the third side to lose their opening six Serie A games in a season. The others were Venezia in 1949-50 and Legnano in 1951-52, and they both ended up relegated.

On the other hand, this is Inter’s best start to a campaign since 2002-03 and they have the best defensive record in the division, conceding only two.

Benevento: Belec; Letizia, Djimsiti, Costa, Venuti; Cataldi, Viola, Memushaj; Lombardi, Iemmello, D’Alessandro

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Skriniar, Miranda, Nagatomo; Vecino, Borja Valero; Candreva, Brozovic, Perisic; Icardi