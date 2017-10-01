Napoli in Seventh Heaven

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik, Dries Mertens and Kalidou Koulibaly made short work of Cagliari, as Napoli dominated in a 3-0 victory.

The Partenopei played practically an exhibition football match at the Stadio San Paolo and Pepe Reina barely touched the ball.

Hamsik scored his first goal of the season, the 114th overall and just one shy of Diego Armando Maradona’s all-time club record.

Mertens earned and converted a penalty, before Koulibaly bundled the ball over the line from a free kick.

There were concerns in the final minutes, as Faouzi Ghoulam limped off with a suspected hamstring injury.

It still maintains Napoli’s 100 per cent record after seven rounds, scoring at least three goals in all those victories.

