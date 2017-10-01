Hamsik: 'Incredible Napoli'

By Football Italia staff

Marek Hamsik admits Napoli starting the season with seven consecutive victories is “incredible,” but ignored the Diego Maradona record.

“We are happy to continue like this. It wasn’t easy, it’s an odd time to be playing, but we opened the scoring early and that made it simpler,” the captain told Mediaset Premium after a 3-0 victory over Cagliari.

The Slovakia international opened the scoring with his first goal of the season, the 114th overall, just one shy of Maradona’s all-time club record.

“I did miss scoring goals, but the important thing was that the victories were never missing, nor the performances. We’ve got seven wins out of seven and want to continue like this after the break for international duty.

“My goal tally isn’t important, what matters is that the team gets the results. It’s a long way to the Scudetto, but opening with seven wins out of seven is incredible and it was important to start on the right foot.”