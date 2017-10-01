Nicola happy with ‘hard-working’ Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Davide Nicola declared himself pleased with his Crotone players after their 1-1 draw at SPAL.

The Pitagorici responded well to going behind in Ferrara, with Simy snatching a potentially valuable equaliser against possible relegation rivals this season.

Speaking post-match, the Calabria side’s Coach added his side are looking forward to another challenge after their miraculous escape from relegation at the end of last term.

“We can’t think about last season anymore,” Nicola told reporters.

“We want to look to a new challenge. It wasn’t easy to get something in Ferrara.

“We started well today but then SPAL caused us problems and our level dropped.

“In the second half we changed our tactical approach and the boys played really well.

“I am pleased, I have a group that works hard and wants to improve.”