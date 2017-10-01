Roma doom Montella's Milan

By Football Italia staff

Roma put another dent in Vincenzo Montella’s Milan project with a 2-0 victory at San Siro thanks to Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi.

It was a very scrappy game with little quality from either side, as the tension of the situation clearly got to the two teams.

The deadlock was eventually broken when Dzeko’s shot from the edge of the box took a deflection off Alessio Romagnoli, looping beyond Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The goalkeeper parried a Radja Nainggolan strike, but could do nothing on the follow-up from Florenzi, with his first goal since April 2016.

Hakan Calhanoglu was sent off for two bookable offences and will be suspended for the Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

It remains to be seen if Montella will still be on the Rossoneri bench after the break for international duty.

