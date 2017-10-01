Florenzi: 'Roma sent a signal'

By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Florenzi feels Roma “sent a signal” by beating Milan and the greatest motivation after injury was “doing what I love.”

The winger was on target in a 2-0 victory at San Siro with Edin Dzeko, his first goal since April 2016 and two ACL surgeries.

“It could’ve gone worse, considering the chance I had earlier. I am happy with this victory, as we wanted to send a signal,” Florenzi told Mediaset Premium.

“Milan remain a great side and they will fight to the end for a place in the top four.

“Only time will tell what our ambitions are, but we must continue with this hunger. We have to focus only on ourselves and not make comparisons.

“The biggest motivation is given to you by football. I wanted this goal, but more than anything else I wanted to get back to doing what I love, playing football.”