NEWS
Sunday October 1 2017
Florenzi: 'Roma sent a signal'
By Football Italia staff

Alessandro Florenzi feels Roma “sent a signal” by beating Milan and the greatest motivation after injury was “doing what I love.”

The winger was on target in a 2-0 victory at San Siro with Edin Dzeko, his first goal since April 2016 and two ACL surgeries.

“It could’ve gone worse, considering the chance I had earlier. I am happy with this victory, as we wanted to send a signal,” Florenzi told Mediaset Premium.

“Milan remain a great side and they will fight to the end for a place in the top four.

“Only time will tell what our ambitions are, but we must continue with this hunger. We have to focus only on ourselves and not make comparisons.

“The biggest motivation is given to you by football. I wanted this goal, but more than anything else I wanted to get back to doing what I love, playing football.”

Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies