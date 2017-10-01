Pioli: ‘Viola will come good’

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli is convinced Fiorentina ‘will become a good team’ despite a disappointing loss at Chievo.

Giovanni Simeone’s early goal gave the Viola the advantage at the Bentegodi, but they were beaten by two goals from Lucas Castro.

The result means the Florence club have taken just seven points from as many matches so far this season, and Pioli believes his players are paying the price for making too many mistakes.

“We made a bad mistake after going in front,” the former Inter and Lazio boss commented.

“We stopped playing with rhythm and we gave Chievo half an hour on top. With Castro they scored twice.

“We have to work and to grow, committing certain errors at this level means losing matches.”

Pioli highlighted one particular area in which Fiorentina are consistently being punished by opposition forward lines.

“Today we defended very badly from crosses, we need to be more alert to that.

“We have to work better, this situation is punishing us too often. We have changed a lot of things, in recent matches we have shown we are a competitive team.

“Today we didn’t succeed, we approached the match well and we tried to manage it. But we still aren’t good enough to do it.

“I am working well with the boys and this definitely will become a good team.

“These performances will give us the chance to work better and grow.”