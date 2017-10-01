EDF: 'Roma passed Milan test'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco believes Roma passed “an important psychological test” with their 2-0 victory away to Milan.

Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi got the late goals at San Siro for a 10th consecutive Serie A away win.

“It was an important psychological test too. I told my lads to maintain their balance, stay in the game, and sooner or later the goal would arrive,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“We wanted to win here and stay in the running with the top clubs. We have a game in hand against Sampdoria, which is not helpful, but people said we only won the ‘easy’ games and so I am glad we answered that criticism tonight.

“We are behind the others and gladly stay there, because we have to earn our status step by step, game by game. We must keep our feet on the ground and realise these are our characteristics, even if we were missing a lot of players and had a five-hour each way journey to Baku.

“I look at the growth of this team, which realised that to compete at this level, you need to be strong and clinical.”

This result could well doom Di Francesco’s old friend Vincenzo Montella to the sack at Milan.

“I started quite badly last season and Vincenzo started strong, so we swapped places. He remains a great friend.”