Montella: 'Satisfied with Milan'

By Football Italia staff

Vincenzo Montella insists he is “satisfied” after Milan’s 2-0 defeat to Roma. “We played the way I like and created numerous chances.”

Edin Dzeko’s deflected effort and Alessandro Florenzi following up on a parried Radja Nainggolan effort made the difference at San Siro.

“I was much more worried after the Sampdoria game, where I couldn’t figure out what had happened,” Montella told Mediaset Premium.

“I think Milan played on level terms with Roma. Even down to 10 men, we didn’t fall apart. I think this is the right track, the lads had the correct attitude.

“I am satisfied with both the spirit and the quality of the football. I struggle to find someone who didn’t play at a Milan level today, considering the strength of the opponent and that Roma had practically the same side as last season, who finished second.

“The club made a clear choice, we wanted to create a competitive squad and brought in a lot of quality all over the park. We believe these players can improve and represent the future of Milan.

“This defeat was the essence of football, as little incidents and luck can make a huge difference. Today Milan played consistently, we played the way I like and we created numerous chances. If one had gone in, we’d be here talking about a different result.”

The Rossoneri didn’t have a single shot on target in the 2-0 defeat to Sampdoria and Leonardo Bonucci’s effort here ended a drought of 181 minutes of Serie A football without going near the goal.

“I see the path as no longer an uphill struggle, but more of a clear way ahead. I am satisfied. There are many small errors during a game, but that’s true of all teams. Dzeko’s goal went in with that deflection and bit of luck, so there’s not much you can do about that.”

Milan are now nine points off the top of the table after seven rounds, but Montella is not panicking about their top four ambitions.

“It’s only the start, I am not worried. I think if we play with this consistency, then we can have our say and get back into it. After all, this time last year Juventus weren’t even in the Europa League places and they ended up winning the Scudetto.”