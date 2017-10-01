Barella and Inglese called up by Italy

By Football Italia staff

Nicolo Barella and Roberto Inglese are set to replace Marco Verratti and Andrea Belotti in the Italy squad.

Paris Saint-Germain star Verratti was substituted in the 79th minute of his side’s 6-2 thrashing of Bordeaux in Ligue 1 yesterday and has been ruled out of the upcoming international double-header through injury.

Torino’s Belotti, meanwhile, could not finish the Granata’s 2-2 draw with Verona this afternoon after picking up a knee strain.

Now, it has been confirmed that Cagliari midfielder Barella has earned a maiden call-up to the full Italy squad for the World Cup qualifiers with Macedonia and Albania.

Joining him will be Chievo’s Inglese, who featured in an experimental Azzurri group called up by Giampero Ventura at the back end of last season.

Regardless of their results over the next week, Italy will face a two-legged play-off to determine their World Cup future unless Spain suffer a dramatic and unexpected collapse in their final two group fixtures.