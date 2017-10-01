NEWS
Sunday October 1 2017
Gomez extra motivated for Juve
By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez warns Atalanta are particularly motivated against Juventus tonight and “the final minutes could be decisive.”

It kicks off at 19.45 UK time (18.45 GMT), follow the build-up and action from this game and Milan-Roma on the LIVEBLOG.

“We know that Atalanta haven’t beaten Juve for many years and that is an extra motivation to do well,” he told Sky Sport Italia.

“Personally, I have never beaten the Bianconeri either and I’d love to do it tonight. We realise they are among the best sides in Europe, but we’ve got our own strengths and will try to cause them problems.”

Atalanta earned a prestigious 1-1 draw away to Olympique Lyonnais on Thursday evening.

“We’re not tired after the Europa League, as it’s more important to recharge the psychological batteries. The final minutes could be decisive.”

