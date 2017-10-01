Player ratings: Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan lost their second Serie A match in a row, but how did Football Italia rate the efforts of Vincenzo Montella's men?

Words: Gaby McKay

Gianluigi Donnarumma - 5

Gave away an early chance to Kevin Strootman, and the goalkeeper was lucky to see the shot fly just wide.

Beaten by a deflection for Roma’s opener, but parried Radja Nainggolan’s shot straight back into danger for Alessandro Florenzi’s clincher.

It was a powerful strike, and his defence did him no favours, but Donnarumma can do better.

Mateo Musacchio - 5

Badly exposed for a lack of pace for the Giallorossi’s second, Florenzi caused the Argentine problems all night.

Leonardo Bonucci - 5.5

There is no question that Bonucci is a world-class defender, and any suggestion to the contrary is clearly sour grapes from Juventini.

However, it’s also beyond doubt that the centre-back hasn’t settled at Milan yet, and he was far from his best today.

Saw a fine effort beaten away by Alisson, but was posted missing at the other end for the second goal.

Alessio Romagnoli - 6

Probably the best of the Rossoneri centre-backs, Romagnoli was unlucky to see Edin Dzeko’s strike deflect of his shin for the opener.

Fabio Borini - 5.5

Can’t be faulted for his work rate, but the Sunderland loanee has never been the most technical of players.

Finished the match with a passing accuracy of just 63 per cent, and while many of those were crosses, it was the lowest ratio on the Diavolo team.

Franck Kessié - 5.5

The 20-year-old was tasked with providing defensive steel in the midfield, but in the second half we was rather overrun by Radja Nainggolan.

Committed several fouls, and failed to get involved in the building of the play.

Lucas Biglia - 6

Kept the ball moving in the midfield, and was probably Milan’s best midfielder.

That said, he could have scored had his anticipation been better after a mix-up in the Roma defence.

Hakan Calhanoglu - 4

Where to start with Calhanoglu’s performance?

Tasked with providing creativity just behind the strikers, the Turkish international was frequently muscled off the ball and showed a heavy touch in the final third.

Sent off for a stupid second booking, and any hopes the Rossoneri had of getting back into the game went down the tunnel with him.

Ricardo Rodriguez - 6

Looked comfortable in his left wing-back role, and his crosses always looked like a threat.

André Silva - 7

The Portuguese international was the Diavolo’s only constant threat, tying Bruno Peres in knots before seeing his intelligent cutback go unmet.

A late shot whistled just past the post, in an encouraging display.

Nikola Kalinic - 5.5

A lack of service from midfield left the Croatian totally isolated, and he managed just one shot all game.

Kalinic showed some intelligent link-up play, but with no-one to load the bullets there wasn’t much he could do.

Substitutes:

Patrick Cutrone - 4

Thrown on to try and rescue the game at 2-0 down, but Calhanoglu was sent off just a minute later.

Had no chance to repeat his midweek heroics.

Giacomo Bonaventura - N/A

Came off the bench after the red card and had no time to make any impact.