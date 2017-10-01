Player ratings: Roma

By Football Italia staff

Roma took an important win at San Siro against Milan, and Football Italia rates their performances.

Words: Gaby McKay

Alisson - 7

Pulled off a stunning save from Leonardo Bonucci to keep the score at 0-0, and the Brazilian is looking more assured by the week.

Bruno Peres - 6

Bruno Peres has always looked more comfortable going forward than defending, and he occasionally struggled against André Silva.

Looked good in attack, providing an outlet on the right and limiting the dangerous Ricardo Rodriguez.

Federico Fazio - 6.5

He’s not the quickest, but in a physical battle with André Silva and Nikola Kalinic there was only ever going to be one winner.

Kostas Manolas - 7

Utterly dominant in the air, if Kalinic was largely invisible then a large part of that is thanks to the Greek centre-back.

His long balls from the back provided another dimension to Roma’s play, and this was a fine 85 minutes.

Aleksandar Kolarov - 6

Leonardo Bonucci rightly had penalty appeals waved away after a Kolarov challenge, and the Manchester City man was largely comfortable.

His cultured left foot allowed the Lupi to go more direct when needed.

Kevin Strootman - 3

Saw a shot go wide after a Donnarumma mistake, before being substituted after half an hour with a muscular injury.

Daniele De Rossi - 6.5

Not as his influential best, but the captain was a solid and reliable presence in the middle of the park.

Perhaps saved Edin Dzeko a red card when imploring the Bosnian to calm down during a tirade at referee Luca Banti.

Radja Nainggolan - 7

Nainggolan was quiet in the first half, but he grew into the game as it went on.

His fierce shot was beaten out by Gianluigi Donnarumma for Alessandro Florenzi’s goal, and his drive from the middle left Franck Kessié floundering.

Alessandro Florenzi - 7.5

Florenzi continued his comeback from injury with a strong showing on the right, and caused all sorts of problems for Mateo Musacchio.

Should have scored when played through by Lorenzo Pellegrini, but could only weakly poke the ball at Donnarumma.

However, he made up for that with an emphatic scissor kick finish for the second.

Edin Dzeko - 7.5

A frustrated figure in the first 45 minutes, the Bosnian risked a red card with a furious tirade at the referee.

However, he was an influential presence up-front after the break and scored the opening goal via a slight deflection off Alessio Romagnoli.

Substitutes

Lorenzo Pellegrini - 6.5

Came on after half an hour to replace the injured Strootman, and set up a Florenzi chance with a fantastic through-ball.

Gerson - 4

Replaced Stephan El Shaarawy late on and kept possession intelligently to ensure the three points went back to Rome.

Juan Jesus - N/A

Late cameo, replacing Manolas.