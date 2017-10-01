Mirabelli backs Montella

By Football Italia staff

Massimiliano Mirabelli assures Milan have faith in Coach Vincenzo Montella after the 2-0 defeat. “For 70 minutes we dominated Roma.”

Edin Dzeko and Alessandro Florenzi got the goals at San Siro, meaning the Rossoneri have lost three of their seven Serie A games this season.

“It hurts to lose anyway, but especially after a game like this,” the director of sport told Sky Sport Italia.

“We faced a great team and for 70 minutes were by no means pushed back. Milan played on level terms, at times even superior to Roma, we just weren’t fortunate enough to find a way through.

“Dzeko’s goal changed the balance of the game and knocked the wind out of our sails. I have nothing to reproach the lads for – or anyone for.

“Our mood is different compared to the defeat to Sampdoria because it was a different performance. For 70 minutes we dominated a great opponent like Roma. If we want to find a scapegoat, then go ahead, but we must be balanced in our analysis of the game.”

There are rumours Montella could be at risk, especially after Bayern Munich fired Carlo Ancelotti this week.

“We are only seven rounds in, we have a new team, so no Coach has a magic wand. You can’t get certain results straight away. We have a group of players who need to become a team, so as far as we are concerned, Montella is working well. We just have to hope that work brings important results.

“We must try not to look at the table. Roma have a well-drilled unit who have been playing together for years. It’s not easy to face them and do as well as Milan did. We see positives in this defeat too.”

The tension is ratcheting up on the Rossoneri, as after the break for international duty there’s the Derby della Madonnina with Inter.

“It is a special game, we know it’s part of the season and yet a match all by itself. We want to thank our fans for showing such enthusiasm, as today they applauded the lads at the final whistle.”