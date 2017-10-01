NEWS
Sunday October 1 2017
Atalanta thriller stalls Juventus
By Football Italia staff

Atalanta fought back from 2-0 down to end the 100 per cent Juventus record and Paulo Dybala saw a late penalty saved in the 2-2 thriller.

This means Napoli are the sole Serie A leaders, while Juve are in joint second place with Inter.

The Bianconeri thought the points were in the bag after 25 minutes, as Federico Bernardeschi marked his first Juve start with a goal and an assist for Gonzalo Higuain, who blasted into the near top corner.

However, Papu Gomez saw his free kick parried by Gigi Buffon into the path of Juventus-owned Mattia Caldara to open it up again.

Mario Mandzukic thought he’d made it 3-1, but the goal was disallowed using VAR for a Stephan Lichtsteiner elbow on Gomez in the build-up.

Instead, Bryan Cristante completed the comeback with a towering header on Gomez cross from the left.

The drama wasn’t over, as in the final minutes a controversial penalty was awarded to Juve for Andrea Petagna’s handball, but Etrit Berisha saved the Dybala penalty.

Max Allegri’s 100 per cent record in Serie A is ended after six consecutive victories.

