Sunday October 1 2017
Gomez: 'Lichtsteiner red card'
By Football Italia staff

Papu Gomez was “proud” of Atalanta for holding Juventus 2-2, but wanted Stephan Lichtsteiner sent off. “He smashed me in the face!”

The Orobici fought back from 2-0 down in Bergamo and saw Etrit Berisha save a late Paulo Dybala penalty.

“I think there are few teams able to cause Juventus this much trouble and we are among them,” Papu told Mediaset Premium.

“We got the opening stages wrong, but from then on had an incredible performance. I am proud of this team.”

There was controversy when Mario Mandzukic thought he’d scored for 3-1, but it was disallowed when VAR confirmed Lichtsteiner elbowed Gomez in the face for a yellow card.

“If the referee saw the elbow and awarded a foul, then it should’ve been a red card. He smashed me in the face! There was blood. Hopefully VAR can be more useful for the referees.

“Dybala is a great champion. He had his penalty saved today, but I missed one against Fiorentina too.”

