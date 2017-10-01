Gasperini contests VAR decisions

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini was unconvinced by VAR decisions as Atalanta held Juventus and asked his comeback kings to “start taking the lead occasionally.”

The Orobici fought back from 2-0 down to draw 2-2, though Etrit Berisha had to save a controversial late penalty.

Atalanta were angry at two incidents, as Stephan Lichtsteiner was only booked for an elbow on Papu Gomez, while Andrea Petagna was adjudged to have handled for a penalty.

“This proves some situations are very difficult to judge even with the video images,” the Coach told Mediaset Premium.

“The referee gave a yellow card to Lichtsteiner, but if he had given red, there would’ve been no scandal.

“If Petagna got it with his arm, it is undoubtedly a penalty. The sensation I got was that he lifted his arm, but struck the ball with his shoulder.

“The movement of the arm certainly made it look worse than it really was. The referee gave a penalty straight away, the VAR officials called to advise him to look again and he remained firm on his idea. At one point, you just have to accept decisions.

“It’s an odd situation, some might say it was handball, some might not, there’s never going to be one final agreement between everyone. VAR has fixed a lot of situations, but it won’t fix everything.

“In any case, I am so happy to have seen my lads play with such enthusiasm, to score two goals when 2-0 down and all the passion from the fans in the stadium.”

The last time Juventus fumbled a lead in Serie A was in April, which was also against Atalanta.

“There’s no secret. We’ve been working the same way with this identity for 15 months, we’re introducing new players, have great spirit and enthusiasm that allows us to complete these comebacks. Frankly, it’s about time we start taking the lead occasionally! I know it’s fun to fight back, but we don’t have to every time….

“Undoubtedly it’s a good period of time, I am able to rotate the squad and get good responses against Everton, Fiorentina, Juventus and Lyon. Our place in the table is good considering we’ve already played Napoli, Roma and Juventus. Now the break is well deserved.”