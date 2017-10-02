Derby or bust for Montella?

By Football Italia staff

Reports claim Milan Coach Vincenzo Montella risks the sack if his side lose to Inter in the Derby della Madonnina.

The Rossoneri have lost their last two Serie A games in a row, including yesterday’s loss at home to Roma.

Returning to the Champions League is vital to the project of the new ownership, and today’s Corriere dello Sport believes another defeat could see Montella’s job at risk.

The Diavolo face Inter in the derby after the international break, and defeat in that fixture could see the Coach given the bullet.

Sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli backed Montella last night, however.

"We are only seven rounds in, we have a new team, so no Coach has a magic wand.

"You can’t get certain results straight away. We have a group of players who need to become a team, so as far as we are concerned, Montella is working well. We just have to hope that work brings important results."