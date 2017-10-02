Insigne: ‘Italy don’t fear play-offs’

By Football Italia staff

Lorenzo Insigne says Italy “don’t fear” the play-offs as they look to qualify for the World Cup.

Last month’s defeat in Spain has almost certainly condemned the Azzurri to finishing second in the group, meaning they’ll face a two-legged play-off to get to Russia.

“No, we don’t fear it,” Insigne told Rai.

“We’ll try to deal with it in the best way possible and go to the World Cup.

“With Napoli we play a different kind of football to the national team, in [CT Giampiero] Ventura’s team I’ll adapt to any role.

“I’ll try to give so much for the national team, because I’ve always dreamed of it.”