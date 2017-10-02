‘Tragedy if Italy miss World Cup’

By Football Italia staff

CONI President Giovanni Malago says it would be “a sporting tragedy” if Italy don’t qualify for the World Cup.

The Azzurri will almost certainly have to negotiate a two-legged play-off to reach Russia, as they sit three points behind group leaders Spain.

“I’ll leave to world ‘apocalypse’ to those who speak about more important things, but it would be a sporting tragedy,” Malago said when asked about the possibility of not qualifying.

“Only in Sweden were we out of the World Cup. The mathematics tells us that we’ll go to the play-offs, and even though we’ll be seeded we won’t find an easy team.

“All being seeded does is ensure you’ll play the second leg at home, there are elements to be taken with caution. Meanwhile, we’re worried by [Andrea] Belotti’s injury.”