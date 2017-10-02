Inzaghi: ‘Already at a big club’

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi rebuffs questions over whether he’s ready for a big club - “I’m already at a big club in Lazio”.

The Coach took the Aquile to fifth-place last season, and after a strong start to the current campaign he’s been linked with a future move to Juventus, among others.

“I’ve already said several times, I’m already at a big club in Lazio,” Inzaghi said on Radio Anch'io lo Sport.

“I was lucky enough to forge my career as a player here, I won a lot as the Coach of the youth team, a satisfaction which will remain with me for the rest of my life.

“The Scudetto? Napoli are doing very well, Juventus are there and we want to be the party-poopers.

“Inter and Milan will try to make it difficult for the three favourites, namely Napoli, Juventus and Roma.

“We just need to stay high up, on paper we’re less equipped than our competitors but that was the case last season too.

“It’ll be harder with the Europa League, but we’ll try to honour it in the best way. There will be some more difficulties, but we’re aware of that and we want to continue in this way.”

The Biancocelesti face a trip to Turin after the international break, taking on a Juventus side who blew a 2-0 lead over Atalanta yesterday to draw 2-2.

“Playing there is never easy. We’ll try to play a great game, we’ll find an angry Juventus so we’ll need to play a perfect game, knowing that if we do that there could be a chance.

“That said, they’re still the best Italian team.”