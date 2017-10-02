NEWS
Monday October 2 2017
Monchi: ‘Roma on the right track’
By Football Italia staff

Sporting director Monchi says Roma “are on the right track” after yesterday’s win over Milan.

The Giallorossi won 2-0 at San Siro yesterday, against a side whose new Chinese ownership was criticised by President James Pallotta.

“It’s all forgotten about,” Monchi assured Premium Sport.

“The game is what’s important. I spoke to [Marco] Fassone and [Massimiliano] Mirabelli [Milan directors]. What matters is the game, we don’t look back.

“We’re on the right track, the team is growing but it takes time to reach the top, even if we have so much confidence in the work [Eusebio] Di Francesco is doing.

“The transfer market? We’re working every day to look for useful players for the future. However, the market is closed at the moment and we have to trust the team at our disposal.”

