Sarri: ‘Martinez is ignoring me!’

By Football Italia staff

Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri claims he’s spent three days trying to get Belgium to rest Dries Mertens, with no answer.

Roberto Martinez’s side are already assured of a place in Russia, so the Partenopei boss wants his striker rested for the games with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Cyprus.

“I’ve been trying to talk to the Belgium Coach [Martinez] for three days to let Dries rest,” Il Mattino quotes Sarri as saying.

“They’ve already qualified, but it’s useless: he still hasn’t answered me yet.”