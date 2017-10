De Rossi to miss Italy games?

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi could reportedly be forced to pull out of the Italy squad with a meniscus problem.

The veteran midfielder played 90 minutes in the win against Milan yesterday, as the Giallorossi left San Siro with a 2-0 victory.

However, Sky is now reporting that De Rossi has an inflamed meniscus, which could force him to pull out of the Azzurri squad.

The World Cup winner will undergo scans later today to determine the extent of the injury, with Marco Verratti already out.