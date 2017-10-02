Sarri’s Napoli breaking records

By Football Italia staff

Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli have broken the club record for Serie A games without defeat, and games won in a row.

The Partenopei beat Cagliari 3-0 yesterday, setting a new record for goals scored in the first seven games of the season.

That was not the only record broken, however, with Sarri’s side stretching their Serie A unbeaten run to 19 games.

Napoli haven’t lost since a 2-0 reverse to Atalanta on February 25, winning 17 games since then and drawing with Juventus and Sassuolo.

The previous record was 18 games unbeaten, set between June and December 1989, with the Neapolitans winning the Scudetto in 1989-90.

The Partenopei also extended their record winning run, having won the first seven games of the season, and 12 in a row when last season’s results are considered too.

Napoli currently sit top of Serie A, two points ahead of Juventus and Inter.