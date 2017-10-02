NEWS
Monday October 2 2017
Belotti to have new scans
By Football Italia staff

Andrea Belotti is not thought to have sustained ligament damage, but the Torino striker will have new scans today.

Il Gallo was forced to pull out of the Italy squad after sustaining a knee injury against Verona, with Roberto Inglese replacing him.

According to Sky, scans immediately after the game ruled out ligament damage, but Belotti will be subjected to further tests today.

He will certainly be unavailable for the Azzurri, and the Granata will hope he can use the international break to recover.

