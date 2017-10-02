‘Kalinic could miss Croatia games’

By Football Italia staff

Croatia Coach Ante Cacic reveals Nikola Kalinic had to take painkillers to play for Milan against Roma yesterday, and he could miss international duty.

The striker played 79 minutes of the 2-0 defeat to Roma, but he was carrying a knock and could miss his country’s games in the international break.

“Nikola Kalinic will be in Milan today for scans, and if there are no problems with his adductors then he’ll join up with us,” Cacic said in a Press conference.

“On Sunday he had to take painkillers to play against Roma, I spoke to him after the match. Our medical staff are in constant contact with Milan’s, and as things stand he’s to be considered a doubt.”