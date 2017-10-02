Serie A Team of Week 7

By Football Italia staff

With Napoli sitting solo at the summit of Serie A, Dave Taylor selects his best XI from Week 7’s action.

Antonio Mirante [Bologna]

The former Italian international won the points for the visitors, especially in the second half when he pulled off a miracle save from Andrey Galabinov. He then made a brilliant double stop first from Raffaele Palladino then a Miguel Veloso rocket. Brilliant.

Kalidou Koulibaly [Napoli]

Another top-class performance from one Serie A’s best central defenders, who scored one and forced the opposition’s defence with his forward runs to have doubts creep up on them like maggots crawling across rotting meat. Dominant.

Stefan de Vrij [Lazio]

The rangy Dutch defender scored one and strode majestically through the match, particularly in the second half. His goal came from a Luis Alberto corner when his accurate header flew into the bottom corner. Unyielding.

Mattia Caldara [Atalanta]

With a goal, a last-ditch crucial tackle, several important clearances, as well as interceptions, the on-loan Juve defender started the Orobici’s comeback helping grab a point and stopping his parent club from topping the table. Determined.

Lucas Castro [Chievo]

Like trying to teach the neighbour’s tortoise how to tango, it was impossible to stop the Argentinean’s rampage through the visitors’ ranks. In the right place at the right time he neatly exploited some poor defending for both his goals. Luminous.

Luis Alberto [Lazio]

The Spanish ace scored twice and also produced the assist for de Vrij’s goal. His goals came either side of half time with the first one a fabulous free kick that bent the ball over the wall and into the net. Radiant.

Marcelo Brozovic [Inter]

The 24-year-old Croatian played his typical box to box game scoring Inter’s two goals into the bargain. Both goals coming within three minutes of each other in the first half left the opposition defenders fluttering around like a bunch of blind, bewildered butterflies. Splendid.

Alessandro Florenzi [Roma]

Took a little time to wake up but when he did he went into overdrive and scored from a rebound after Milan ‘keeper Gianluigi Donnarumma saved from Radja Nainggolan. Vital.

Dries Mertens [Napoli]

With the penalty he both earned and converted, it’s now seven goals in seven Serie A matches for the brilliant Belgian. Notwithstanding his lively involvement throughout he also set up Marek Hamsik’s goal after a swift exchange. Superb.

Maxi Lopez [Udinese]

An all-round solid performance from the veteran Argentinian, who scored a brace, including a well-taken penalty. Springing the offside trap for his second, he hooked the ball over the on rushing keeper with a neat flick. Central.

Rodrigo Palacio [Bologna]

Their former Genoa forward came back to haunt the hosts with several neat touches and tried to make things happen with a series of well weighted passes, as well as scoring the winning goal. Important.

Special Mentions: Marek Hamsik [Napoli], Jorginho [Napoli], Edin Dzeko [Roma], Federico Bernardeschi [Juventus], Alejandro Gomez [Atalanta], Marco Parolo [Lazio]