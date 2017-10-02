Pellegrini out of Italy squad

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura has called Bryan Cristante and Roberto Gagliardini to the Italy squad, to replace Daniele De Rossi and Lorenzo Pellegrini.

Marco Verratti and Andrea Belotti have already been forced to pull out of the squad, and De Rossi is suffering with a meniscus problem.

The Roma man remains in the squad, but Gagliardini has been called-up as a precaution.

Meanwhile, the FIGC has confirmed that Lorenzo Pellegrini picked up an injury against Milan yesterday, and he’ll return to Roma for treatment.

Atalanta’s Bryan Cristante has been summoned in his stead, his first call-up for the national team.

Revised Italy squad:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Buffon [Juventus], Gianluigi Donnarumma [Milan], Mattia Perin [Genoa]

Defenders: Davide Astori [Fiorentina], Andrea Barzagli [Juventus], Leonardo Bonucci [Milan], Giorgio Chiellini [Juventus], Danilo D’Ambrosio [Inter], Matteo Darmian [Manchester United], Daniele Rugani [Juventus], Leonardo Spinazzola [Atalanta], Davide Zappacosta [Chelsea]

Midfielders: Nicolò Barella [Cagliari], Bryan Cristante [Atalanta], Daniele De Rossi [Roma], Roberto Gagliardini [Inter], Marco Parolo [Lazio]

Forwards: Federico Bernardeschi [Juventus], Antonio Candreva [Inter], Stephan El Shaarawy [Roma], Lorenzo Insigne [Napoli], Simone Verdi [Bologna], Eder [Inter], Manolo Gabbiadini [Southampton], Ciro Immobile [Lazio], Roberto Inglese [Chievo]