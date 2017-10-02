Agent: ‘Koulibaly happy at Napoli’

By Football Italia staff

Kalidou Koulibaly’s agent doesn’t know how much his client is worth, but assures “he’s happy at Napoli”.

The centre-back put in an impressive performance in the 3-0 win over Cagliari yesterday, scoring his side’s third goal.

“How much is Koulibaly worth?” Bruno Satin considered, speaking on Radio Crc.

“I don't know, in the most recent summer some of the rules of the transfer market changed.

“We renewed his contract a year ago and it’s valid until 2021. He’s calm and happy, he’s playing for Napoli in a great team which is top of the league.

“It’s been a long time since Napoli have played such fun and spectacular football, they score so many goals and you can see that the players love playing in this team.

“The Scudetto is an objective for everyone, from the coaching staff to the players. Even at half-time yesterday [Coach Maurizio] Sarri wasn’t happy because they didn’t kill the game.

“I think that made the lads understand what they have to do and that they have it in them to fight to the end to win the Scudetto.”