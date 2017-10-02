De Rossi leaves Italy camp

By Football Italia staff

Daniele De Rossi has left the Italy camp with a knee injury, according to reports.

It emerged this morning that the Roma captain was struggling with a meniscus problem, and Roberto Gagliardini was called-up to replace him.

De Rossi remained in the squad, with CT Giampiero Ventura hoping to have him available for the second game of the international break against Albania.

However, Corriere dello Sport is now reporting that the midfielder has left Coverciano.

Lorenzo Pellegrini, Marco Verratti and Andrea Belotti have already been forced out with injury.