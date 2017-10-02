Ventura: ‘Balotelli? Not now…’

By Football Italia staff

Giampiero Ventura won’t call Mario Balotelli for Italy until World Cup qualification is secured - “we need certainties”.

The Nice striker hasn’t played for the Azzurri since the 2014 World Cup, but has been in fine form in France, with seven goals and an assist in his nine games so far this season.

“I’ve already talked about Balotelli several times,” Ventura pointed out in his Press conference today.

“If there are players who are in form close to the World Cup then we can think about it. No-one is excluded completely.

“Once we qualify we can do some experiments, but right now it’s not possible. We need certainties. We’re watching a lot of players: [Nicola] Sansone, Balotelli, [Federico] Chiesa etcetera.

“Simone Zaza? While waiting to know the condition of [Andrea] Belotti for sure, we went with Roberto Inglese.”