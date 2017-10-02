NEWS
Monday October 2 2017
Palace in for Gilardino?
By Football Italia staff

Reports are spreading that Crystal Palace are interested in former Italy striker Alberto Gilardino.

The Eagles, managed by former Inter and Udinese Coach Roy Hodgson, haven’t scored a goal all season and have lost Christian Benteke to injury for six weeks.

We had already reported on Saturday that Gazzamercato heard of talks between Gilardino and Palace.

Now both the Sun and the Daily Mail are claiming that the Premier League club are considering taking up the chance to sign Gilardino.

The striker is a free agent, and has been on trial with Major League Soccer outfit Montreal Impact.

Gilardino has played for Milan, Parma and Palermo, among others, in a nomadic playing career.

